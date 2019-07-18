Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) Holder Pointstate Capital LP Has Lowered Its Holding by $16.10 Million; Plantronics New (PLT) Stock Price Rose While 12Th Street Asset Management Company Boosted by $3.78 Million Its Stake

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Sur (TGS) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 255,177 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 310,714 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 162.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 82,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,858 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 50,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 332,154 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS INTRODUCES PLANTRONICS PARTNER PROGRAM; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q Rev $216.1M; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 03/04/2018 – Plantronics Manager Pro v3.11 Expands Headset Insight and Management to iOS and Android Devices; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Headsets maker Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.55M for 11.92 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $5.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 16,750 shares to 419,750 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 354,424 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity. $165,086 worth of stock was bought by DEXHEIMER BRIAN S on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4.49M are owned by Primecap Mngmt Ca. Ameritas accumulated 0.03% or 12,498 shares. Castleark Management Ltd holds 0.31% or 179,806 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos accumulated 104,313 shares. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 46,993 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 89,600 shares stake. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 151,257 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Eqis Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 22,795 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,225 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated invested 0.06% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.06% or 47,910 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 5,174 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 7,924 shares. 118,482 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability.