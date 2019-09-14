Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Raised Its Position; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Position Has Lifted by Guinness Asset Management Ltd

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 51.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 354,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.08M, up from 689,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 430,203 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 38.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 31,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 112,234 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11 million, up from 80,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 200,000 shares to 10.94 million shares, valued at $339.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 7,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,402 shares, and cut its stake in Pennymac Corp (Prn).

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Argentina market rout pummels Brazilian hedge fund – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “TGS Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PRNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA’s (OB:TGS) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “A Tough Quarter Forces Cognizant to Cut Its 2019 Outlook – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Interesting CTSH Put And Call Options For August 9th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.