Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Reaches $8.57 After 4.00% Up Move; Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD)’s Sentiment Is 0.84

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $8.57. About 353,848 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional's Proposed Issuance 'BBB(EXP)'; 03/04/2018 – Argentina's TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – Moody's Assigns B1 To Tgs's $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA'S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY

Expeditors International Of Washington Inc (EXPD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 187 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 223 reduced and sold their positions in Expeditors International Of Washington Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 150.78 million shares, down from 152.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Expeditors International Of Washington Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 7 to 3 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 180 Increased: 138 New Position: 49.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 8.01 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55 million for 214.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $74.62. About 295,364 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q REV. $1.9B, EST. $1.71B; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Rev $1.85B

Analysts await Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 1.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.92 per share. EXPD’s profit will be $155.35 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.41% EPS growth.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services. The company has market cap of $12.74 billion. The firm offers airfreight services, including air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services comprising ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It has a 20.65 P/E ratio. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment.

