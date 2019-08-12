Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Reaches $8.31 After 7.00% Down Move; Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Stake

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) stake by 2.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 11,113 shares as Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP)’s stock declined 23.31%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 469,401 shares with $71.25M value, down from 480,514 last quarter. Ipg Photonics Corp now has $6.32B valuation. The stock decreased 2.40% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 96,517 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 29/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81; 08/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 15; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q Rev $359.9M; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics 1Q EPS $1.93; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q Rev $400M-$430M; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 01/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Sees 2Q EPS $2.05-EPS $2.35; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 47.34% or $7.47 during the last trading session, reaching $8.31. About 2.59M shares traded or 299.44% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500.



Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.30 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 7.77 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.55M for 6.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 2.50 million shares to 8.32M valued at $353.55 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 112,275 shares and now owns 442,207 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was raised too.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity. Shares for $1.51 million were sold by Valentin Gapontsev Trust I on Thursday, June 27.

Among 2 analysts covering IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. IPG Photonics had 8 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, May 1 with “Hold”. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 31.



Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Poplar Forest Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 6,100 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Logan Capital Mngmt owns 54,534 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0.01% or 13,492 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability has 310,605 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Andra Ap holds 11,800 shares. British Columbia Investment owns 23,080 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank accumulated 147 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.06 million shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) for 3,292 shares. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,687 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd holds 0.53% or 5,730 shares. Brown Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,559 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.