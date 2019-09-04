Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Reaches $8.24 After 8.00% Up Move; MFS Government Markets Income Trust Has 2 Sentiment

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.35% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 466,330 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.28B company. It was reported on Sep, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $8.90 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGS worth $102.08M more.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (MGF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 10 active investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.99 million shares, up from 14.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS Government Markets Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGS’s profit will be $1.55M for 206.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -98.33% negative EPS growth.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 7.7 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $150.94 million. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It has a 17.34 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments.