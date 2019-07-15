Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Reaches $15.62 After 6.00% Down Move; Aevi Genomic Medicine (GNMX) Shorts Up By 162.17%

The stock of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 308,993 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020The move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $2.44 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $14.68 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TGS worth $146.40 million less.

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) had an increase of 162.17% in short interest. GNMX’s SI was 210,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 162.17% from 80,100 shares previously. With 2.24M avg volume, 0 days are for Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s short sellers to cover GNMX’s short positions. The stock increased 13.07% or $0.023 during the last trading session, reaching $0.199. About 4.02 million shares traded or 253.16% up from the average. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) has declined 86.40% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.83% the S&P500. Some Historical GNMX News: 13/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC – EXPECTS CURRENT CASH BALANCE TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO EARLY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Aevi Genomic Medicine 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 07/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC – EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD; 15/05/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE FILES TO OFFER $50M IN MIXED SECURITIES; 13/03/2018 – Aevi Genomic Medicine 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 13/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE – HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $33.73 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.9% Position in Aevi; 07/03/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE – SIGNING OF OPTION AGREEMENT FOR EARLY STAGE MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY PROGRAM IN AN ULTRA-ORPHAN PEDIATRIC INDICATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNMX); 15/05/2018 – AEVI GENOMIC MEDICINE INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.52 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $33.73 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.89 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016.

Analysts await Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. TGS’s profit will be $51.55M for 11.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.26% negative EPS growth.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 14.6 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.