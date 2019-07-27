Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) EPS Estimated At $0.33; Cti Industries (CTIB) Sentiment Is 1.67

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. TGS’s profit would be $51.53 million giving it 11.61 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s analysts see -28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.06% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $15.33. About 384,613 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 32.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.91% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Transportadora de Gas del Peru; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’

Cti Industries Corp (CTIB) investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 5 active investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 3 sold and trimmed stock positions in Cti Industries Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 196,400 shares, up from 187,338 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cti Industries Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 3 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CTI Industries Corporation for 94,700 shares. Bank Of America Corp De owns 178 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in the company for 27 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,568 shares.

CTI Industries Corporation develops, produces, and sells consumer and film products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.91 million. The firm offers novelty products, including foil balloons, such as Superloons, Ultraloons, Miniloon, Card-B-Loons, Shape-A-Loons, and mini shapes; latex balloons primarily under the Partyloons name; toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties; Candy Blossoms that are containers with candy items and air-inflated balloons; and other inflatable toy items. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides vacuum sealable bags and rolls of film for household storage under the Ziploc and Zipvac brand names; valved and resealable bags for vacuum storage use; and vacuum sealing machines under the brand name of Ziploc.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.92. About 580 shares traded. CTI Industries Corporation (CTIB) has declined 32.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.13% the S&P500.

More notable recent CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CTI Industries Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter And Year End Financial Results – PRNewswire” on May 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CTI Industries Announces Intent To Divest Operating And Economic Interest In Clever Container LLC – PRNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Return To ‘Twin Peaks’ With These Lynchian Stock Picks – Benzinga” on May 20, 2017. More interesting news about CTI Industries Corporation (NASDAQ:CTIB) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CTI Industries Corporation to Participate in the 2018 International Floriculture Expo – PR Newswire” published on June 22, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CTI Industries Corporation Reports Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire” with publication date: November 20, 2017.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.39 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 14.33 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.