Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) and RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gas Utilities industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.78 8.79 RGC Resources Inc. 28 3.27 N/A 1.10 26.14

Demonstrates Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and RGC Resources Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. RGC Resources Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RGC Resources Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and RGC Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0.00% 58.1% 24.2% RGC Resources Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.51 beta indicates that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 49.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. RGC Resources Inc.’s -0.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival RGC Resources Inc. is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RGC Resources Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and RGC Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 34.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 51% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of RGC Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 4% 5.9% 50.97% -6.41% -4.93% 4.07% RGC Resources Inc. 2.71% -3.71% 7.71% 0.31% 1.48% -3.94%

For the past year Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. had bullish trend while RGC Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. beats RGC Resources Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,132 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.