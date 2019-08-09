Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Comparing side by side

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) and ONEOK Inc. (NYSE:OKE) are two firms in the Gas Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 14 0.00 N/A 1.78 8.79 ONEOK Inc. 67 2.39 N/A 2.95 23.76

Demonstrates Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONEOK Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. ONEOK Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of ONEOK Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONEOK Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0.00% 58.1% 24.2% ONEOK Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 6.8%

Risk and Volatility

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ONEOK Inc. on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival ONEOK Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ONEOK Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONEOK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 ONEOK Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Meanwhile, ONEOK Inc.’s average price target is $71.17, while its potential upside is 3.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONEOK Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.4% and 77.7%. Insiders owned 51% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of ONEOK Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 4% 5.9% 50.97% -6.41% -4.93% 4.07% ONEOK Inc. 2.41% 0.7% 3.7% 9.16% -0.71% 29.9%

For the past year Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has weaker performance than ONEOK Inc.

Summary

ONEOK Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions. The company also gathers, treats, fractionates, and transports natural gas liquids (NGL), as well as stores, markets, and distributes NGL products. It owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; and NGL distribution and refined petroleum products pipelines in Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana, as well as owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities that interconnect with its NGL fractionation and pipeline assets. In addition, the company operates interstate and intrastate regulated natural gas transmission pipelines, as well as owns underground natural gas storage facilities in Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space to others. The company serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; propane distributors; ethanol producers; and petrochemical, refining, and NGL marketing companies, as well as natural gas distribution companies, electric-generation facilities, industrial companies, municipalities, irrigation customers, and marketing companies. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.