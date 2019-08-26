Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Comparing side by side

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) and ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) compete against each other in the Gas Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.78 8.79 ONE Gas Inc. 89 2.88 N/A 3.29 27.69

In table 1 we can see Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONE Gas Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. ONE Gas Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than ONE Gas Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONE Gas Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0.00% 58.1% 24.2% ONE Gas Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s current beta is 0.51 and it happens to be 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500. ONE Gas Inc.’s 68.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3. The Current Ratio of rival ONE Gas Inc. is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ONE Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONE Gas Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 ONE Gas Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, ONE Gas Inc.’s potential downside is -11.48% and its consensus target price is $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. and ONE Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.4% and 76.8% respectively. Insiders held 51% of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares. Competitively, 1.1% are ONE Gas Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. 4% 5.9% 50.97% -6.41% -4.93% 4.07% ONE Gas Inc. 0.46% 0.93% 4.12% 12.89% 21.19% 14.55%

For the past year Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. was less bullish than ONE Gas Inc.

Summary

ONE Gas Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders. As of December 31, 2016, it served 6.0 million residential, commercial, industrial, and electric power generation end-users. It also provides operation and maintenance services for the natural gas transportation facilities. The Production and Commercialization of Liquids segment produces and commercializes natural gas liquids, such as ethane, LPG, natural gasoline, propane, and butane in Argentina and internationally. The Other Services segment offers midstream services, including natural gas treatment, separation, and removal of impurities from the natural gas stream, as well as natural gas compression. It also provides services related to pipeline and compression plant construction, operation, and maintenance; and compressor plants services, as well as generates steam for electricity production. The Telecommunications segment provides telecommunication services for telecommunication operators and corporate customers. Its telecommunication network includes a microwave digital network with synchronous digital hierarchy technology and a dark fiber optic network. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is a subsidiary of CompaÃ±Ã­a de Inversiones de EnergÃ­a S.A.

ONE Gas, Inc. operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It distributes natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial, transportation, and wholesale and public authority customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 19,200 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Oklahoma; 13,100 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Kansas; and 10,400 miles of distribution mains and transmission pipelines in Texas, as well as had 50.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity under lease. It provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2 million customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.