Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Ceco Environmental (CECE) SI Increased By 7.94%

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) to report $0.33 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.3 EPS. TGS’s profit would be $51.54 million giving it 11.31 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s analysts see -28.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.93. About 395,373 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’

Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE) had an increase of 7.94% in short interest. CECE’s SI was 1.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.94% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 137,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Ceco Environmental Corp (NASDAQ:CECE)’s short sellers to cover CECE’s short positions. The SI to Ceco Environmental Corp’s float is 3.74%. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 139,587 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 02/04/2018 – CECO Environmental Announces the Sale of Strobic; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – WILL USE NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE TO REDUCE DEBT; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.33 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. It has a 13.95 P/E ratio. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, producers, and traders.

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.63’s average target is 24.74% above currents $7.72 stock price. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Tuesday, June 11. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. 4,000 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares with value of $28,920 were bought by Sadlowski Dennis. Liner David B also bought $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares.

