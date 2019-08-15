Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Lifted Stake; Asa Gold & Precious Metals LTD Cut Its Royal Gold (RGLD) Stake as Valuation Rose

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) by 11.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 40,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The institutional investor held 403,099 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.31M, up from 362,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Transportador Gas Sur for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 8.11% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 313,815 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 13/03/2018 TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR SA TGS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU AT ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Tgs’s $ 500 Million Proposed Notes; Stable Outlook; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY

Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.91 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asa Gold & Precious Metals Ltd who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $123.77. About 91,941 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 447,500 shares to 882,919 shares, valued at $21.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,506 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.