Transocean Ltd. (RIG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) and Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE:HP) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transocean Ltd. 8 0.86 N/A -3.91 0.00 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 54 1.64 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Transocean Ltd. and Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transocean Ltd. 0.00% -15.5% -7.9% Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Transocean Ltd.’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Helmerich & Payne Inc. has beta of 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Transocean Ltd. are 2.7 and 2.4 respectively. Its competitor Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Helmerich & Payne Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Transocean Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Transocean Ltd. and Helmerich & Payne Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Transocean Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Helmerich & Payne Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Transocean Ltd.’s average price target is $10.17, while its potential upside is 134.87%. Competitively the average price target of Helmerich & Payne Inc. is $63.42, which is potential 48.49% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Transocean Ltd. is looking more favorable than Helmerich & Payne Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.5% of Transocean Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Helmerich & Payne Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Transocean Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Transocean Ltd. 2.01% -5.74% -20.42% -30.03% -54.56% -12.39% Helmerich & Payne Inc. -2.4% -3.38% -11.66% -12.58% -21.13% 3.63%

For the past year Transocean Ltd. had bearish trend while Helmerich & Payne Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Helmerich & Payne Inc. beats Transocean Ltd.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups. The company serves government-controlled oil companies and independent oil companies. Transocean Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is based in Vernier, Switzerland.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop oil and gas from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Oklahoma, California, Texas, Wyoming, Colorado, Louisiana, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, Ohio, New Mexico, and North Dakota. The Offshore segment has drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico and Equatorial Guinea. The International Land segment conducts drilling operations in Ecuador, Colombia, Argentina, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 348 land rigs in the United States; 38 international land rigs; and 9 offshore platform rigs. The company also owns, develops, and operates commercial real estate properties; and researches and develops rotary steerable technology. Its real estate investments include a shopping center comprising approximately 441,000 leasable square feet; multi-tenant industrial warehouse properties covering approximately one million leasable square feet; and approximately 210 acres of undeveloped real estate located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In addition, it offers Bit Guidance System that uses cognitive computing to guide the directional drilling process. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.