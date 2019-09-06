Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Its Stake by $309,936; Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Boosted by $3.39 Million Its Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 4.79M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1548.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 99,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 106,020 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, up from 6,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 231,152 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 EPS, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lasry Marc holds 7.77M shares or 12.15% of its portfolio. Illinois-based West Family Investments has invested 0.26% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tdam Usa has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 420,400 were reported by Castleark Management Ltd Liability Co. Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 97,420 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0.06% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Maverick Cap reported 652,270 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 218 shares. Prudential Plc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 197,344 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 85,400 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 0.01% or 355,178 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 6,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1.94M shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300 shares.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp (Call) by 59,800 shares to 2,200 shares, valued at $73,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 42,071 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,072 shares, and cut its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX).