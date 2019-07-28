Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined While American Assets Investment Management Has Cut Its Position; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holder Lyons Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.53M shares traded or 155.26% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.59. About 13.02M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 607,898 were accumulated by Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Corp. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Cap Inc has invested 0.34% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cibc Asset holds 141,547 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd owns 21,337 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Co owns 2.29M shares or 32.72% of their US portfolio. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 604 shares. Blackrock holds 42.92 million shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 10,718 shares. Fagan Assocs invested in 0.78% or 16,285 shares. Ballentine Prtn Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 13,154 shares. Eastern Bank has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,513 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc holds 0.39% or 41,271 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,407 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chipotle Mexican Grill, UPS, and Snap Jumped Today – Motley Fool” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Global Airfreight Remained Weak In May, But Second-Half Bottoming May Be At Hand – Benzinga” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Releases 2Q 2019 Earnings NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N..

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 15,000 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 5.34M shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 89,608 shares. Johnson Incorporated reported 1,026 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 5,282 were accumulated by Huntington Bancshares. Alps Advsr Inc reported 88,761 shares. Moreover, Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 432,123 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or has 82,030 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Piedmont Inv owns 13,670 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.19% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1.95M shares. F&V Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 507,435 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 0.02% or 3.89M shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Lc reported 0.15% stake. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corp invested in 58,464 shares. 149,248 were reported by Ameritas Ptnrs Inc.