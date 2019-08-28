Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Value Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Stake by $309,936; Tiverton Asset Management Has Upped Realpage (RP) Holding by $413,700 as Stock Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 458.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 6,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510,000, up from 1,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 194,852 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.23. About 13.34M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 355,178 are held by Hsbc Pcl. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 95,479 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 1,411 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.48M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 103,713 shares. 866,911 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Cambridge Invest Advsr invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 72,906 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc stated it has 5.35M shares. Connecticut-based Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 0.05% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Odey Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited holds 30,000 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co stated it has 1.20 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. American Rech & accumulated 316 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Borr Drilling Limited – Contract Award for Premium Jack-up Rig in Mexico – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Transocean Stock Is Sinking Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Provides Highlights from Lactose Intolerance Market Research Call – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Hosts Conference Call on August 7, 2019 to Highlight Recent Lactose Intolerance Market Research Findings – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RealPage (RP) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Lc owns 0.01% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 113,100 shares. Synovus Finance Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 157 shares. Parametrica Ltd has invested 0.45% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 894 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt invested in 206,569 shares. Tygh Capital Mngmt stated it has 240,132 shares or 2.56% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 0.09% or 10,380 shares. Shannon River Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 237,878 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 13,323 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 597,667 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 150 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co has 54,008 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 230,000 shares. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP).

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 2,147 shares to 42,460 shares, valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 6,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,917 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.