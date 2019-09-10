Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Price Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Holding by $309,936; As Hologic (HOLX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Lowered Stake

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.55. About 17.88M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 29.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 10,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 24,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 34,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.99. About 512,996 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 09/05/2018 – Minerva Surgical, Inc. vs Hologic, Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – Minerva Surgical Requests Immediate Retraction of Misleading lnt’l Journal of Women’s Health Publication that Compares NovaSure to Minerva®, Sponsored by Hologic; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 27/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – CLARITY HD HIGH-RESOLUTION 3D IMAGING AND INTELLIGENT 2D IMAGING TECHNOLOGY GOT PMA APPROVAL FROM FDA; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 2.08M shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 778,527 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.63% or 3.26 million shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.03% or 85,400 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt reported 309 shares stake. The New York-based F&V Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 2.52% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Van Eck Associates invested in 7.23 million shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 2.24M shares. Financial Mgmt Professionals has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Us State Bank De accumulated 8,922 shares. Sei stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tensile Lc reported 3.44% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 343,805 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 14,952 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management holds 0% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Viewers On Motorola Solutions, Transocean And More – Benzinga” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seadrill Partners Units Leave NYSE, But The Story Is Not Over – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seadrill’s New Drillship Contract Scores Dayrate Above $200,000 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,674 shares to 5,013 shares, valued at $368,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $172.56M for 18.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.