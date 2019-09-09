Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Lifted Position; Equinix (EQIX) Stake Boosted by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 8.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 3,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 48,516 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.99 million, up from 44,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $554.09. About 366,858 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 596,846 shares to 2.17M shares, valued at $150.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 111,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,874 shares, and cut its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 309 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank accumulated 480 shares. Tensile Management holds 2.81 million shares or 3.44% of its portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 269,263 shares. Prudential Public Limited Com invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). South Dakota Investment Council owns 883,577 shares. Japan-based Nomura Inc has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). J Goldman & Limited Partnership accumulated 104,330 shares. 35,500 were reported by Marco Invest Mgmt Limited. Odey Asset Management owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 30,000 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation holds 0.31% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 7.23M shares. Valueworks Llc, New York-based fund reported 809,200 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chilton Llc invested in 3.35% or 83,476 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 9,700 shares. Oppenheimer & Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Moody Savings Bank Division holds 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 53 shares. Permit Cap Lc holds 9,472 shares. Fagan Assoc accumulated 6,060 shares or 1.18% of the stock. S Muoio & Co Ltd reported 7,583 shares or 3.15% of all its holdings. Campbell And Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.21% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 930 shares. Moreover, Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Lc has 1.41% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 10,536 shares. Amer has 0.06% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 32,206 shares. Ithaka Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.09% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 10,929 are owned by Agf Invs America Inc. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) invested in 0.45% or 2,289 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 2,216 shares.

