Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock Declined While Foundation Resource Management Increased by $2.29 Million Its Holding; Walmart (WMT) Holder Pzena Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $3.43 Million as Stock Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 31,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $179.58M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $332.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 11.59M shares traded or 106.00% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Walmart to be at ease even if SoftBank stays put in Flipkart; 23/04/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Walmart said to be close to $12bn deal with Naspers-backed Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart finishes due diligence to buy Flipkart stake: Report; 28/04/2018 – WMT: EXCLUSIVE: Asda and J Sainsbury are in talks about a £10bn merger that will send shockwaves through Britain’s retail industry. Full story on @SkyNews shortly. – ! $WMT; 17/05/2018 – WALMART’S WMT.N ASDA SAYS CONTINUED TO SEE IMPROVING PERFORMANCE OF PRIVATE BRAND AND ONLINE GROCERY; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY SAM’S CLUB COMPARABLE SALES, WITHOUT FUEL UP 3.8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Over 40 companies pledge to cut UK plastic pollution; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of MSBAM 2014-C17; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 13.91M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 614,307 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $291.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 24,292 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Unspon Adr.

