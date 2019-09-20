Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Maintained by Tensile Capital Management Llc; Oakmont Has Increased Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position by $8.41 Million

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 4.20 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Oakmont Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 36.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp bought 106,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 398,915 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.89 million, up from 292,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 1.57M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.02% or 97,000 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc owns 2.75M shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 247,074 shares. Amp Cap Ltd accumulated 0% or 35,500 shares. Financial Pro holds 0% or 482 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 339 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 22,655 shares. Swiss National Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Vanguard Gp stated it has 52.91 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Company stated it has 254,508 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Grp Incorporated Llp stated it has 3.79M shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Co has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 3,875 shares. Moreover, Css Lc Il has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 48.52 million shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares to 158,700 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Holdings Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CCK) by 68,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 869,362 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).

