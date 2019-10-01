Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Maintained by Sir Capital Management Lp; As The Howard Hughes (HHC) Stock Price Rose, Knott David M Cut Its Holding by $1.59 Million

Knott David M decreased its stake in The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, down from 25,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in The Howard Hughes Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $128.33. About 39,376 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HHC News: 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Core FFO/Shr $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 Howard Hughes Tour Scheduled By JMP Securities for Mar. 15-16; 09/04/2018 – David R. Weinreb, CEO of the Howard Hughes Corp, Sells Shrs to Satisfy Tax Obligation; 30/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® And Governor Hogan Celebrate Transformation Of Downtown Columbia Into Hub Of Technology And Inn; 25/04/2018 – The Howard Hughes Corporation® Issues Letter To Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – HOWARD HUGHES 1Q REV. $161.7M, EST. $266.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – Is Howard Hughes 2.0 Running TSLA?; 01/05/2018 – Howard Hughes 1Q Rev $161.7M; 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 55.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 58,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 165,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, up from 106,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $4.315. About 7.49M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c

Analysts await The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 85.19% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.54 per share. HHC’s profit will be $3.45 million for 401.03 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by The Howard Hughes Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.19% negative EPS growth.

