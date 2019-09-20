Transocean LTD (RIG) Stake Held by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc; Fernwood Investment Management Stake in Iron Mountain (IRM) Trimmed by $1.20 Million

Fernwood Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) by 61.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc sold 38,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 23,706 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $742,000, down from 62,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Iron Mountain Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23 billion market cap company. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is down 15.75% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 31/05/2018 – CyArk and Iron Mountain Team Up to Preserve Melbourne’s Historic Royal Exhibition Building; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Iron Mountain Otlk To Neg Frm Stbl; Rtgs Affmd; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 27/03/2018 – Iron Mountain Closes on $700M Syndicated Term Loan B Facility; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN 2019 FOLLOWING INTEGRATION; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN INC – REMAINS ON TRACK TO REDUCE ITS LEASE-ADJUSTED LEVERAGE RATIO TO MID-5X RANGE BY YEAR-END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain Sees 2018 Revenue Growth of 7% to 9%; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700M SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 477.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 320,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.85. About 16.41M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 87,893 are held by Blair William & Company Il. Frontier Cap Management Lc reported 2.72M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Lc holds 0% or 168,089 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 6,773 shares. Financial Advisers Ltd reported 10,713 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 5.54M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Advsr Llc reported 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hellman Jordan Ma owns 17,000 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Linscomb Williams Inc stated it has 14,027 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System owns 106,837 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.04% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $974.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 5,456 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 5,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 652,134 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC).

Fernwood Investment Management Llc, which manages about $159.22M and $182.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (NYSE:TPL) by 923 shares to 5,602 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold IRM shares while 119 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 238.07 million shares or 2.56% less from 244.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Transamerica Advsr accumulated 3 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.02% or 12,118 shares. Voya Mgmt Lc owns 135,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symons Mgmt accumulated 154,982 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.03% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 25,106 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 45,275 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) for 27,391 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp owns 82,555 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM). Westwood Holding owns 19,380 shares. Pension Serv invested in 0% or 2,747 shares. Kistler holds 0% or 125 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Analysts await Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. IRM’s profit will be $166.51 million for 13.86 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Iron Mountain Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.