Transocean LTD (RIG) Shares Declined While Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Position by $1.58 Million; As Cme Group (CME) Stock Price Rose, Holder Buckhead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 7,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,309 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68 million, down from 23,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $206.57. About 842,952 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 05/04/2018 – CME Group Announces All-Time Overall and Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records; 15/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, LOWER CASH FEEDER CATTLE PRICES -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 29/05/2018 – U.S. 10-YEAR TREASURY FUTURES ON TRACK TO SET RECORD SINGLE-DAY VOLUME AMID BOND MARKET RALLY – CME GROUP; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 16/03/2018 – CME CONFIRMS MADE PRELIM APPROACH ON POTENTIAL PURCHASE OF NEX; 11/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Cushing’s oil market clout wanes amid U.S. export boom; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Reached All-Time Daily Volume Record of 51.9 M Contracts Traded on May 29; 25/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 29/03/2018 – CME – CME BOARD EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO GENERATE RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES OF $200 MLN, WHICH ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE FULLY ACHIEVED BY END OF 2021

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 8.94 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 4,810 shares to 54,337 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Associate Inc owns 662 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northpointe Cap accumulated 1.58% or 30,447 shares. Eaton Vance Management has 327,700 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability accumulated 15,470 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prtnrs Lc has 0.16% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 6.11M are owned by Jpmorgan Chase & Company. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cibc Markets invested in 47,884 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Natixis LP holds 0.14% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 97,422 shares. Duncker Streett & Commerce Inc reported 0.31% stake. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Ltd Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 4,845 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 7,270 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 69,602 shares. Arrow invested 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). New Jersey-based Financial Architects has invested 0.01% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.74 per share. CME’s profit will be $592.80M for 31.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Reports Lower June Volumes – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 1, 2019 : ADP, CVS, EPD, CME, SO, EL, HUM, JCI, YUM, IQV, RCL, HLT – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: COST, ULTA, CME – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bitcoin Price Rally Stalls as Open Futures Hit Record Highs – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bakkt says bitcoin futures testing to begin in July – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 135,600 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 83 shares. Calamos Ltd Com has 123,383 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 89,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has 7.49M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sei reported 193,809 shares. Counsel invested in 0.1% or 31,750 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com stated it has 677,707 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 679,229 shares. Nomura holds 0.07% or 1.68 million shares. 100,796 are owned by Numerixs Inv. South Dakota Council holds 0.16% or 883,577 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,476 shares.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oil prices climb as US equities rally, rig count drops – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “US Oil Rig Tally Falls After 2 Straight Weeks of Increase – Zacks.com” published on July 08, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US oil drillers cut rigs for second week in a row: Baker Hughes – StreetInsider.com” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Oil Prices Rise on Production Cut Extension, Trade Truce – GuruFocus.com” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Are Transocean’s Key Metrics Expected To Trend? – Forbes” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $20.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.