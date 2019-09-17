Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Increased Position by $1.38 Million as Market Value Declined; Systematic Financial Management LP Has Upped Its Position in Granite Construction (GVA) by $302,976

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 6,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.94% . The institutional investor held 335,708 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17 million, up from 329,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Granite Construction Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 312,323 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 32.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.20% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP REPORTS 7.8 PCT STAKE IN LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO AS OF MARCH 13; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE REPORTS PLANNED RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION INC – KRZEMINSKI WILL CONTINUE IN HER ROLE AS CFO UNTIL HER SUCCESSOR IS APPOINTED; 13/03/2018 FTC: 20180853: Granite Construction Incorporated; Layne Christensen Company; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51M, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.76% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 30.86 million shares traded or 53.65% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $417,043 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Larkin Kyle T, worth $99,890 on Friday, September 6. 1,000 Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) shares with value of $28,330 were bought by Jigisha Desai. Galloway Patricia D bought $11,744 worth of stock or 400 shares. Roberts James Hildebrand bought $55,800 worth of stock.

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 9,755 shares to 9,125 shares, valued at $546,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 115,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,207 shares, and cut its stake in United Continental Holdings In (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold GVA shares while 53 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 44.09 million shares or 0.19% less from 44.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Capital Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Syntal Cap Partners Ltd Llc invested in 24,978 shares. Daiwa Secs Group invested 0.03% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Blackrock Inc holds 5.30M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) or 1,023 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Co owns 11,580 shares. Millennium Limited Co accumulated 0% or 83,091 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 12,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.02% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). First Mercantile Tru has 7,837 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Rutabaga Limited Liability Ma holds 3.38% or 245,483 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 10,947 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Personal has invested 0.05% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Systematic Fincl Management Lp has invested 0.63% in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA). Foundry Prns Limited Liability holds 11,670 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Limited Co owns 375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. West Family Investments Inc has 121,138 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. 17,000 are held by Hellman Jordan Mngmt Communication Ma. 2,500 were reported by Atwood And Palmer Inc. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Renaissance Tech Lc has 6.37M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Contrarius Invest Management stated it has 16.73M shares or 5.99% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H Commerce owns 20,255 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 32,748 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,458 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Co has 69,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc has 0.03% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 6,773 are held by Credit Agricole S A. Argyle Capital Management accumulated 26,454 shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77 million and $763.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares to 609,987 shares, valued at $46.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

