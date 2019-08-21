Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Tensile Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $317,720 as Market Value Declined; As Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Market Value Rose, Emory University Decreased by $520,754 Its Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc sold 39,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.50 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.555. About 12.55 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M

Emory University decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University sold 20,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The institutional investor held 102,586 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 122,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 350,103 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 25/04/2018 – FDA RE-EXAMINES SAFETY OF ACADIA’S NUPLAZID MEDICINE: CNN; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Issues Statement Reaffirming Benefit/Risk Profile of NUPLAZID; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA – LOOK FORWARD TO PROVIDING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY OF PIMAVANSERIN IN MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seadrill Partners Q2 Report And Fleet Status Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/01/2019: SYRS,MYGN,ACAD,ABMD – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia’s Stock May Continue To Surge – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “RSI Alert: Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Acadia Schizophrenia Drug Fails, Viveve Plummets, Eisai Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vanda Receives CRL From FDA for sNDA of Jet Lag Treatment – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

