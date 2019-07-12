Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Primecap Management Company Raised Position by $800,000; Disney (DIS) Position Held by Fayerweather Charles

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan

Primecap Management Company increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 0.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Primecap Management Company bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33.92 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $295.48M, up from 33.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Primecap Management Company who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 13.76 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney: Wait For A Pullback To $125 – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Talking About Powell Power – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Atlanta-filmed ‘Stranger Things’ breaks Netflix record – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Buy on College Studentsâ€™ Radars – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd invested in 28,160 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 0.69% or 8,080 shares. Round Table Ser Ltd Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,620 shares. Moreover, John G Ullman Assocs has 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Veritas Investment Management Llp has 0.02% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,110 shares. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas accumulated 158,586 shares. Telos Capital reported 40,973 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Com owns 34,863 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sigma Counselors has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.13 million shares. Albert D Mason invested in 0.29% or 3,601 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,220 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak accumulated 1,967 shares. Yakira Capital Mgmt owns 84,487 shares or 2.68% of their US portfolio. Park Oh stated it has 1.94% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Is Worth Accumulating On Corrections – Seeking Alpha” published on January 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean: My Top Offshore Drilling Pick For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Baker Hughes, a GE company Announces June 2019 Rig Counts – Business Wire” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp reported 0.63% stake. Hanson And Doremus Inv stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% or 5.35 million shares. Professionals reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mackenzie Fincl Corp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 1,133 are owned by Advisory Alpha Limited Com. Moreover, Prudential Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 459,990 shares. Moors & Cabot invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Frontier Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.41M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Argyle Cap has 0.09% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 26,454 shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc invested in 2.12 million shares or 2.54% of the stock. Sta Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 778,527 shares.

Primecap Management Company, which manages about $87.86 billion and $135.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74,900 shares to 9.11 million shares, valued at $154.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp Adr New (NYSE:SNE) by 145,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).