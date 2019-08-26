Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Position by $3.10 Million as Stock Declined; As Carnival (CCL) Market Value Declined, Stewart & Patten Co Has Boosted Its Stake by $819,200

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39M, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.38. About 2.52M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 16,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 212,202 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 195,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 281,770 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 22/03/2018 – Carnival’s profit driven by higher ticket prices, on-board spending; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 43C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 30/05/2018 – Bend Source: A Carnival with a K; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

