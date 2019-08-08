Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Gramercy Funds Management Raised Position by $1.58 Million; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $893,298

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.55. About 34.35 million shares traded or 98.82% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 61.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 63,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.68% . The hedge fund held 39,557 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $590,000, down from 103,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.88. About 3.93M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has risen 30.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015; 02/05/2018 – Cypress to Address 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com owns 78,179 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 341,329 shares. Parametric Ltd Liability Company reported 1.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Teton Advsr has invested 0.12% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability reported 18,900 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 123,193 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 60,738 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Republic Investment owns 39,913 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. James Inv Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 45,160 shares. Phocas holds 1.34% or 894,803 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.27 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Park Natl Corporation Oh has 0.02% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 21,900 shares.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.87 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 7,595 shares to 12,063 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 83,314 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,382 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $261,032 activity.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11M shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prns holds 10,000 shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1.92 million shares. Citigroup holds 2.83 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 300 shares or 0% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Financial has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 482 shares. Lansdowne Prtn (Uk) Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.26M shares. Greatmark Invest Inc owns 15,900 shares. Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 25,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 1,063 shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 134,456 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 128 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 202,617 shares. 20,155 were accumulated by Bluestein R H And.

