Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Its Position by $971,648; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Price Declined, Verus Financial Partners Has Raised by $592,020 Its Stake

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 90.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 121,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108,000, down from 133,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.96% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 14.06 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $304.69. About 1.18 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patient outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/03/2018 MERKEL SEES NO NEED TO CHANGE LYRICS OF NATIONAL ANTHEM: FAZ; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 05/04/2018 – Anthem to Hold Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter Results on April 25, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Anthem, Inc. (ANTM); 23/05/2018 – Anthem Sees Deal Neutral to 2018 Earnings, Accretive to 2019 Earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 7.00M shares. Schneider Cap Corp reported 3.96 million shares stake. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.94M shares stake. Opportunities Capital Ltd Co owns 96,900 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Williams Jones And Assoc Limited Com owns 71,470 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blair William And Communication Il holds 0% or 86,093 shares. Ww Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 169,129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 97,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Atwood & Palmer has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 2,500 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 355,178 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 601,696 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Brave Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 15,450 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 394,128 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 180,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

