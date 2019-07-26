Transocean LTD (RIG) Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lowered Stake by $5.06 Million; Tiverton Asset Management Holding in Mednax (MD) Has Cut as Shares Declined

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 86.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 91,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 105,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 264,459 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 38.77% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 27/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Expansion of Radiology Practices; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support, sources say [20:30 BST26 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/04/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Urology Practice In South Florida; 30/04/2018 – Mednax Sees 2Q EPS 81c-EPS 86c; 16/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PRACTICE FOR CASH, SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Mednax Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – MD SEES CHILDREN’S UROLOGY ASSOCIATES BUY TO ADD TO EARNINGS; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 631,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 7.98M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hni Corporation (NYSE:HNI) by 11,495 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $39.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shotspotter Inc. by 29,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Novocure Ltd..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & invested in 43,952 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1,215 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alps has 88,761 shares. Shelton Mngmt has 309 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% stake. The New York-based Prelude Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 1.49M shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 392,953 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.04% or 14,952 shares. Raymond James & Associate accumulated 0% or 66,432 shares. Creative Planning holds 634,934 shares. Vertex One Asset Management reported 1.93% stake. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 83 shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 20.20% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MD’s profit will be $67.84M for 7.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MEDNAX, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.21% EPS growth.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 31,420 shares to 277,344 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 21,209 shares in the quarter, for a total of 156,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).