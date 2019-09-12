Transocean LTD (RIG) Share Value Declined While Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Has Raised Stake

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 5.87M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – Symantec 4Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Symantec just held a conference call that failed to answer the question on everybody’s mind; 14/05/2018 – Symantec executives hosted a conference call on Monday and failed to do little more than address the concern on everyone’s minds: the investigation announced last week; 10/05/2018 – Symantec reports smaller quarterly loss; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AT THIS TIME, DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON ITS HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FROM INTERNAL INVESTIGATION; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC – WILL HOST CONF CALL TO ALSO PROVIDE FURTHER DETAIL ON CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS & OUTLOOK; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP REVENUE $4,760 MLN – $4,900 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Posts Smaller Loss But Discloses Internal Investigation; 02/04/2018 – Jeff Rothschild Joins Pure Storage’s Board of Directors

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (RIG) by 15.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 602,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 4.56 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.24M, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.62. About 18.53M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $420.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Limited (NYSE:AGO) by 116,300 shares to 457,343 shares, valued at $19.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,994 shares, and cut its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 owns 14,992 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mackenzie stated it has 7.19M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc accumulated 3.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retirement System Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 660,309 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Llc invested in 0.08% or 230,388 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). West Family Investments holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 121,138 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 102,652 shares. Moreover, Paloma Mgmt Communication has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Hellman Jordan Mgmt Ma holds 0.15% or 17,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 543,549 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 29,063 shares or 3.97% of its portfolio. American Assets Mngmt Llc invested in 200,000 shares.

