Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Reaches $5.92 After 8.00% Up Move; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) Sentiment Is 0.75

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is a huge mover today! It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is down 54.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILDThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $3.62 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $6.39 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RIG worth $289.76M more.

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 6 active investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 8 reduced and sold equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $93.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 60,474 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 491,514 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,009 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 93,335 shares.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 2,119 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Transocean has $6.5000 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $5.70’s average target is -3.72% below currents $5.92 stock price. Transocean had 4 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, August 15.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

