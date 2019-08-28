Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Reaches $4.33 After 5.00% Up Move; Mexco Energy (MXC) Has 0.33 Sentiment

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.25% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.325. About 3.47M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLNThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $2.65 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $4.54 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RIG worth $132.30M more.

Mexco Energy Corp (MXC) investors sentiment increased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.08, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 1 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 3 trimmed and sold positions in Mexco Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 90,688 shares, down from 93,392 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mexco Energy Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 0.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 260,289 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% stake. Gideon Cap Advsr, New York-based fund reported 52,242 shares. Lansdowne Prns (Uk) Llp holds 0.63% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 3.26M shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 23,923 shares. Mitchell Grp has 1.77% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Perella Weinberg Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 84,395 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co has 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has 3.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Co invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Nomura Asset owns 15,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 0.02% or 3.89M shares. 3,195 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shares of Transocean Ride Rising Oil Prices 10% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why the Offshore Drilling Recovery Is Real – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Transocean has $11 highest and $4.9000 lowest target. $7.47’s average target is 72.72% above currents $4.325 stock price. Transocean had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of RIG in report on Monday, June 10 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $4.9000 target in Thursday, August 15 report.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

The stock increased 0.77% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 780 shares traded. Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) has declined 25.00% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.00% the S&P500.

More important recent Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Financial Results for First Quarter and Development of Properties – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “MEXCO ENERGY CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2019 AND PLANS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF PROPERTIES – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “Mexco Energy Corporation Reports Third Quarter and Oil and Gas Drilling Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) was released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Mexco Energy Corp. – MarketWatch” with publication date: October 14, 2017.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.02 million. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. As of March 31, 2017, the companyÂ’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent.