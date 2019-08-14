Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Reaches $3.95 Yearly Low; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Trimmed Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc decreased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 70.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc sold 4,817 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)’s stock declined 3.04%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 1,968 shares with $284,000 value, down from 6,785 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.6. About 51,289 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.67 target or 7.00% below today’s $3.95 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.41 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $3.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $168.98 million less. The stock decreased 8.26% or $0.355 during the last trading session, reaching $3.945. About 16.29 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,779 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Fmr Ltd Llc accumulated 50 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 23,677 shares. Mason Street Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). S Squared Ltd holds 2.21% or 19,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 6,850 shares in its portfolio. 2,310 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Westfield Cap Mgmt Company Lp owns 121,971 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 6,942 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 46,403 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 68,404 shares.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 18,724 shares to 43,657 valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 2,673 shares and now owns 8,963 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity. On Thursday, August 1 RECHAN LESLIE J bought $260,262 worth of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 1,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold Transocean Ltd. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Diligent Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,929 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Thompson Rubinstein Inc Or, a Oregon-based fund reported 82,030 shares. Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 8,922 shares. Maverick Capital stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 841,853 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 785 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundation Res Mgmt Inc accumulated 167,783 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Masters Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 300,000 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has 125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sheffield Asset Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,100 shares. Washington Bank & Trust has 59 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 10 by Bank of America.