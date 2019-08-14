Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Reaches $3.95 After 5.00% Down Move; Bank Of New York Mellon Has Boosted Equinix (EQIX) Position By $3.25 Million

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 0.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp acquired 7,173 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 782,203 shares with $354.46M value, up from 775,030 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $46.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $543.92. About 134,945 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

The stock of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.14% or $0.3501 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9499. About 13.29M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210MThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $2.42 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $3.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RIG worth $120.85 million less.

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Transocean: The Market Is Really Trashing This One – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Transocean Ltd.’s (NYSE:RIG) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Risks Threatening Transocean – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Transocean July 2019 Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Among 3 analysts covering Transocean (NYSE:RIG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Transocean had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 10 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”.

Among 9 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix has $58000 highest and $48000 lowest target. $533.80’s average target is -1.86% below currents $543.92 stock price. Equinix had 18 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57500 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, August 1. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, August 1. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8.