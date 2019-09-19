Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Maintained by Tensile Capital Management Llc; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Cypress Capital Management Has Raised Position

Cypress Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc bought 94,674 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 410,207 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44M, up from 315,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.72. About 3.43M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 23/04/2018 – FDA declines to approve Pfizer’s biosimilar to Roche’s cancer drug; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Hosts Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.05 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 680.4 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER IN PACT WITH VIFOR PHARMA FOR RETACRIT COMMERCIALIZATION; 19/03/2018 – Pfizer at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 06/03/2018 – FDA POSTS STAFF REPORT ON PFIZER’S XELJANZ AHEAD OF PANEL; 20/04/2018 – Pfizer Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62B market cap company. It closed at $5.92 lastly. It is down 54.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Piedmont Inv Advsrs owns 301,605 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability reported 730,911 shares. Mount Vernon Associate Md reported 59,885 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer Inc owns 22,086 shares. Evanson Asset Management Ltd reported 17,877 shares. Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ipswich Management owns 0.57% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 41,250 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sheets Smith Wealth, North Carolina-based fund reported 47,721 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has 200,409 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.1% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Capital Limited has invested 0.81% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cadence Mgmt Limited reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sei Invs has 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amica Retiree has invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $297.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 24,800 shares to 16,860 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 5,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,045 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Company (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 330,916 shares. Whittier Tru Com holds 339 shares. Hartford Fin owns 2,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 1.92M shares. 14.10M are owned by State Street Corp. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 368,444 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 1,100 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Lc owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 155 shares. Moreover, Sta Wealth Management Lc has 0.05% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Legal And General Pcl holds 1.55 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 639,973 shares or 0.07% of the stock. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 202,672 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management Limited Partnership owns 4.51M shares. Sei Invs Company owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 331,236 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) invested in 0.11% or 247,074 shares.

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Capital Inc by 885,926 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Lithia Motor Corp (NYSE:LAD).