Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Has Lifted by Tensile Capital Management Llc; As Comcast (CMCSA) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Adell Harriman & Carpenter Upped Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 19.24 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES HAVING UP TO 4 OF ITS RIGS BY MID-’19 IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 20,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 144,347 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 billion, up from 123,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.81. About 15.01 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST AND CHARTER WILL CONTINUE TO MAINTAIN THEIR OWN RELATIONSHIPS WITH DEVICE MANUFACTURERS; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 19/03/2018 – COMCAST NAMES ROSE SVP, CONGRESSIONAL & FEDERAL GOVT AFFAIRS; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 17/05/2018 – Comcast Class A Favored by 16 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – Comcast backs Sky bid with £23bn of loans; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 100 shares to 3,365 shares, valued at $265.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT) by 570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,460 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH).

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) by 505,173 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $8.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP).