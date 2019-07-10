Transocean LTD (RIG) Position Has Lifted by Gramercy Funds Management Llc; Northstar Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $4.75 Million

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 1677.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03M, up from 159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35M shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods is slashing marketing jobs in its latest post-Amazon push to cut costs; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – AMZN: Amazon showing signs it may plunge into Israeli retail market; 28/03/2018 – Dealbook: Trump Wipes $50 Billion Off Amazon’s Market Value: DealBook Briefing; 03/04/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump talks about Amazon again, says that the company can afford to pay a fair rate for USPS services; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 30/05/2018 – JetSweep Achieves Advanced Consulting Partner Status in Amazon Web Services Partner Network; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.14. About 9.40 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $538.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Ttl Usd Bond Mkt (IUSB) by 13,145 shares to 18,761 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 11,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,626 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.49% or 720,741 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Ser holds 255 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cls Limited has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nadler Fin Gp holds 1,647 shares. Moreover, Melvin Cap Mgmt LP has 3.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carroll Fin Assoc owns 1,390 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 2.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Cap Management holds 3.24% or 604 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Lc reported 1,028 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cumberland has 0.08% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackrock Inc reported 25.67 million shares. Moreover, Stockbridge Partners Limited Liability has 8.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.81% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 238 shares. Naples Global Ltd Co invested in 1,089 shares.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) by 1.11 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.