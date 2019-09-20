Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined While Northeast Financial Consultants Has Raised by $1.59 Million Its Position; State Street Continues to Hold Holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 477.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 265,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 320,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 55,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 4.53M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

State Street Corp increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp bought 27,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.18M, up from 1.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 102,045 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces New Chairman of the Board; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days; 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018

More notable recent Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “APHA, GLUU, NTAP and FLR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comfort Zone® Calming Vest for Dogs Voted Product of the Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Garden & Pet Company Names New Independent Director – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Investing in Rexnord (RXN) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Central Garden & Pet Spring 2019 Presentation Schedule – Business Wire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

