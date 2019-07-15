Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Value Declined While Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Its Holding by $309,936; Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Shareholder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Cut Position by $1.60 Million

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 2.08M shares traded. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 10.66% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 10/04/2018 – Correction to Bed Bath & Beyond Flash Headlines in December; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES BED BATH & BEYOND INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 11/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – CO’S GOALS INCLUDE GROWING COMP. SALES, WHICH IT EXPECTS TO BEGIN IN FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – BED BATH & BEYOND – OSBORNE’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS BOARD TO 11 MEMBERS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 24/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints Stephanie Bell-Rose To Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Digital Competition Isn’t Relenting — Barrons.com; 14/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Buybacks — Barron’s; 04/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Appoints JB Osborne to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 53.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 38,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 73,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.47. About 2.40M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BBBY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 147.25 million shares or 5.34% more from 139.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,621 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 64,145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 500 shares stake. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada reported 890 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 1,620 shares. Gam Holding Ag holds 207,536 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Kepos Capital LP has 47,855 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.74M shares. Kennedy Cap Management invested 0.05% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). The United Kingdom-based Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY). Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0% invested in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) for 157 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 995,880 shares. Meeder Asset accumulated 53,592 shares. 127,204 were reported by Martingale Asset L P.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Cap Financial Advisers Limited Company reported 10,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Diligent Investors has invested 0.07% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 1,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 363,590 are held by Arizona State Retirement System. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0% stake. Maverick Capital Limited invested in 652,270 shares. Alps Inc has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Black Diamond Cap Mngmt Limited Company reported 58.81% stake. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 42,322 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 0.02% or 3.48 million shares in its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 15,114 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 771 shares. 66,432 are owned by Raymond James. West Family Invs Incorporated has 0.26% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).