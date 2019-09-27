Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined While Masters Capital Management Has Increased Stake by $7.80 Million; Emory University Has Increased Position in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Valuation Declined

Emory University increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 49.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 42,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The institutional investor held 129,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, up from 86,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 396,847 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 15/05/2018 – Bridger Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Heron Therapeutics; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 19/04/2018 – Heron’s Drilling Delivers Massive Sulphide lntercepts at G2 and Lisa Lenses; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.52. About 16.60M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Emory University, which manages about $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 99,851 shares to 131,041 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 33,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,400 shares, and cut its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

