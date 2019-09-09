Transocean LTD (RIG) Market Valuation Declined While Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Increased Position by $3.10 Million; Beach Point Capital Management LP Increased Its Aar (AIR) Position

Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 72,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The hedge fund held 562,826 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 490,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 149,867 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX DEVTEK SAYS SIGNED A 4-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH AAR CORPORATION; 21/05/2018 – AAR CORP – REAFFIRMING FISCAL 2019 DILUTED SHR FROM CONT OPS IN THE RANGE OF $2.50 TO $2.80; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – AAR 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C, EST. 51C; 17/04/2018 – AAR Announces Cash Dividend; 21/05/2018 – AAR SEES 4Q CONT OPS RESULTS SIMILAR, SLIGHTLY IMPROVED VS 3Q

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 387,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.39 million, up from 2.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.04. About 21.08M shares traded or 8.24% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Is Expected to Be Delivered in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09 billion and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 222,772 shares to 638,689 shares, valued at $18.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 23,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528,370 shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold AIR shares while 44 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 30.23 million shares or 4.03% less from 31.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 8,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Inc, a New York-based fund reported 219,755 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership holds 105,503 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 32,202 shares. Anchor Capital Advisors Ltd Llc reported 55,881 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can stated it has 3,675 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). South Dakota Council holds 0.01% or 20,600 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 12,923 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 170,658 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 23,960 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.06% or 243,200 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares invested in 13,103 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Airline to build maintenance base at RDU, plots hires of technicians, pilots, attendants – Triangle Business Journal” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sealed Air Corporation’s (NYSE:SEE) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About AAR Corp.’s (NYSE:AIR) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, M&T National Bank has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 25,847 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Raymond James owns 66,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability accumulated 785 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 2.94M shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 488,100 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.07% or 300,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Linscomb Williams has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 14,027 shares. 2.45M were reported by Luminus Management. 1.92M are owned by Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability. Geode Cap Mgmt Llc holds 5.27M shares. Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Lc holds 546,113 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).