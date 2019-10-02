Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Held by Tensile Capital Management Llc; Holder Deprince Race & Zollo Upped Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Stake

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 230,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.51 million, up from 2.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 17.12M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 94.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 42,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The institutional investor held 88,120 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 45,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $13.13. About 1.03 million shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; 27/04/2018 – Argentina MERVAL Up 2.3%; Grupo Financiero Galicia Leads Advance; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $763.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11,000 shares to 100,087 shares, valued at $50.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 609,987 shares, and cut its stake in Alteryx Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Management Pro has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 3.79 million are owned by Susquehanna Gru Llp. 125 are held by Captrust Advsr. Symphony Asset Management Limited Company owns 444,434 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio. Prelude Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Private Asset accumulated 0.03% or 25,093 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 123,383 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.59 million shares. Primecap Communications Ca reported 51.46M shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 863 shares or 0% of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 75,500 shares. Sg Americas Ltd reported 127,281 shares. Raymond James Svcs accumulated 117,571 shares. 100,000 are owned by Canal Insurance Communication.

