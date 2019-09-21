Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding Has Upped by Foundation Resource Management Inc; As Realty Income (O) Valuation Declined, Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Position by $337,620

Bank Of Hawaii increased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Hawaii bought 4,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 25,518 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76 million, up from 20,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Hawaii who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.89. About 2.08 million shares traded or 27.95% up from the average. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.14 TO $3.20; 27/03/2018 – Realty Income Prices $500 Million Of 3.875% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79; 03/05/2018 – Realty Income Names Neil Abraham Chief Strategy Officer And Mark E. Hagan Chief Investment Officer; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Reiterates 2018 AFFO Per Share Guidance of $3.14 – $3.20; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP O.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $3.11 TO $3.19; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Realty Income’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’

Foundation Resource Management Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 227.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc bought 381,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 549,211 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 167,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 29.77M shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc stated it has 30,000 shares. 3,397 were reported by Benjamin F Edwards And. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 488,100 shares. Aperio Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 97,095 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc owns 2.75M shares. Schneider Management Corporation reported 4.56M shares or 6.95% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields & Llc has invested 0.16% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Jefferies Grp Ltd invested in 0.01% or 224,394 shares. Atwood And Palmer, a Missouri-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 180 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Gp Limited Liability. Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 141,469 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.08% or 254,508 shares. Adage Cap Group Inc Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 0.02% or 660,309 shares. Contrarius Mngmt invested 5.99% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Bank Of Hawaii, which manages about $1.30 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc (NYSE:PSA) by 1,305 shares to 7,056 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (BIV) by 11,601 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,439 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 26,524 shares. Lifeplan Finance Gru has 0.01% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 340 shares. Wealthcare Capital Ltd reported 2,025 shares. Sabal Company owns 0.09% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 14,935 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 0.01% or 229,069 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd holds 1.72% or 408,296 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 398,901 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 343,338 shares. Telos Capital invested 0.99% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Essex Inv Lc reported 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. The California-based Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.03% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). New York State Teachers Retirement reported 438,107 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advsr Asset Management holds 63,450 shares.