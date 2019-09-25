Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Williams Jones & Associates Trimmed Its Stake; As Neogenomics (NEO) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Perkins Capital Management Raised Its Holding

Perkins Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NEO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc bought 15,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 279,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 264,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 488,359 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Exits Position in NeoGenomics; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Williams Jones & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 74.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc sold 52,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 18,520 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119,000, down from 71,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 11.74 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 670,367 shares. Covington holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 20,866 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 270,589 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 1,171 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Optimum accumulated 1,650 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc owns 12,851 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Savings Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 1.44M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 115,700 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 543,549 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.27 million shares.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC) by 1,010 shares to 2,184 shares, valued at $706,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO) by 9,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,915 shares, and has risen its stake in Perkinelmer Inc Com (NYSE:PKI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.76, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold NEO shares while 49 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 83.86 million shares or 10.48% more from 75.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 80,025 shares. Eagle Asset holds 0.3% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 2.70M shares. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 71,867 shares. Finemark Bancorp &, a Florida-based fund reported 28,858 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 36,908 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.09% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 1.62 million shares. 1.30 million were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 10,465 shares. Aqr Capital invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Fifth Third Natl Bank reported 12,168 shares stake. Eam Ltd Co holds 165,058 shares. Northern Corp reported 1.44 million shares stake. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO).

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $142.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL) by 85,595 shares to 569,300 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY) by 15,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,700 shares, and cut its stake in Avinger Inc.