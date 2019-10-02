Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Penn Capital Management Co Has Raised Its Stake; Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) Holder Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding by $423,752 as Share Price Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 1553.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 1.07M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.85M, up from 64,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 22.14M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 48c; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 9,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.12% . The institutional investor held 219,314 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.27 million, up from 210,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 54,883 shares traded. Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) has declined 5.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LKFN News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial Reports Record First Quarter Performance; 07/05/2018 – Lakeland Financial Presenting at Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 71C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL RAISES QTLY DIVIDEND TO 26C/SHR VS 22C; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Financial 1Q Net $18.3M; 26/04/2018 – Lake City Bank Named to KBW Bank Honor Roll of High Performing Banks for the 7th Consecutive Year; 10/04/2018 Lake City Bank Parent Announces 18% Increase in Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $36.2 MLN VS $32.1 MLN; 10/04/2018 – LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP LKFN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.26/SHR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKFN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Inv Prtn has 19,975 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Comm Mn invested in 0% or 763,441 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 1,236 shares. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Rocky Mountain Advisers Lc has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 8.39M shares. Diligent Investors Limited Liability Co reported 0.04% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0% stake. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd invested in 230,388 shares or 0.08% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 55,863 shares. Principal Fincl Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Verition Fund Management Lc has invested 0.09% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Invesco Ltd holds 2.08M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited accumulated 12,851 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 205,516 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 99,335 shares to 261,062 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 9,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,984 shares, and cut its stake in Lovesac Company.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpi Composites Inc. by 493,750 shares to 822,065 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Exlservice Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold LKFN shares while 44 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 19.00 million shares or 2.21% more from 18.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Financial Svcs Group owns 6,248 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN) for 3,487 shares. Partners Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 21,076 shares. Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). The California-based Franklin Resources Inc has invested 0.05% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,644 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 34,017 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 36 shares stake. Hawaii-based Ckw Fincl Group has invested 0.03% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 157,954 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN).