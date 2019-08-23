Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Upped Its Stake by $616,000; Linscomb & Williams Has Upped Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake by $376,278

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 45.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 7,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 23,428 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 3.41 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR: DIVERSION DUE TO REVIEW OF FUSELAGE WINDOW ISSUE; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO SEES SECOND HALF 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR ASM GROWTH IN LOW SEVEN PERCENT RANGE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CHIEF KELLY SAYS THE LAST DATE OF AIRCRAFT INSPECTION WAS SUNDAY, APRIL 15; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 17/04/2018 – MOVE FOLLOWS EMERGENCY LANDING OF SOUTHWEST AIRLINES JET; 26/04/2018 – Southwest warns about drop in bookings after fatal engine failure; 20/04/2018 – European agency orders expanded Boeing 737 engine checks after accidents; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 16.17 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 O&M EXPENSES AT HIGH END OF $1.55B-$1.65B; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – NORWAY PETROLEUM SAFETY AUTH. GIVES TRANSOCEAN NOTICE OF ORDER; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF

Linscomb & Williams Inc, which manages about $2.25B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Divid Etf (SDY) by 41,095 shares to 410,915 shares, valued at $40.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 8,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,745 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,640 are held by Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp. Korea Investment accumulated 215,031 shares. 84,700 were reported by Skylands Capital Ltd Liability. Kamunting Street Limited Partnership owns 30,000 shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 34,371 are owned by Synovus Fincl. Valley Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 706 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reported 74,045 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Thomas White International owns 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 14,449 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fulton Bancorp Na stated it has 27,561 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). King Luther Capital Management Corp owns 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,635 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Is Way Too Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Consider Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: Q2 Earnings Beat at AAL, LUV, ALK & SAVE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 151,105 shares to 10,468 shares, valued at $506,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Moreover, Fisher Asset Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 643,810 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 423,679 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.02% or 97,420 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New York-based Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Qci Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 250 shares. 1.88M were reported by United Ser Automobile Association. 119,772 were accumulated by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Federated Invsts Pa reported 203,082 shares stake. Primecap Company Ca holds 0.22% or 33.92 million shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments has 0.26% invested in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

More notable recent Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looming sanctions deadline set to whack Venezuela’s dwindling oil rig fleet – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Transocean Drops To New Lows – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Transocean Ltd. Announces Revolving Credit Facility Increase to $1.36 Billion – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Transocean Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:RIG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.