Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Upped Its Position; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder First National Trust Co Has Trimmed by $404,256 Its Holding

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 83,664 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, down from 92,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 18.31 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 11/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Wells Fargo, Edward Jones, SEC Rule — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Will Pay $480M Under Agreement in Principle; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.27. About 13.15 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF REST SONGA STARTS MARCH 21; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18; 09/05/2018 – Transocean: Rig Expected to be Available for Charter in the 1Q of 2019; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

