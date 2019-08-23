Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.58 Million; Rbo & Co Has Decreased Stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by $3.22 Million

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 3.06M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Operating Margin 18.1%; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 28.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 782,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60 million, up from 607,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $0.2514 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2886. About 18.49M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ NORMALIZED REV. $645M, EST. $616.1M; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 04/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD RIG.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN: COULD SEE DEEPWATER ACTIVITY OFFSHORE MEXICO IN ’18

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reg by 17,208 shares to 162,874 shares, valued at $11.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,928 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $374.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) by 547,644 shares to 213,100 shares, valued at $5.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

