Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Stake as Market Value Declined; Schlumberger (SLB) Shareholder Veritas Investment Management Uk LTD Has Decreased Position as Stock Declined

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 175,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 607,175 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 782,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $5.73. About 18.08 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 21/03/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – EXPECTS TO SETTLE COMPULSORY ACQUISITION WITH DELIVERY OF CONSIDERATION TO SONGA OFFSHORE SHAREHOLDERS ON OR ABOUT MARCH 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY PURCHASE OF; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE MORE M&A TARGETS IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 21/03/2018 – Transocean: Subscription Period Expired at 6:59 P.M. EDT on March 20; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $175 MLN; ’19 AT $200 MLN

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 16.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd sold 27,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 136,894 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.44 million, down from 164,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04 million for 22.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Veritas Investment Management Uk Ltd, which manages about $352.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4,020 shares to 133,031 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet ‘C’ by 752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Franco (NYSE:FNV).

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.29 earnings per share, down 583.33% or $0.35 from last year’s $0.06 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% EPS growth.

